Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Trimmed by 10 15 Associates Inc.

10 15 Associates Inc. decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 117,081 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $814,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Facebook by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $276.14 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $786.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,058. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

