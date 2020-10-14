Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,873 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,414,000 after acquiring an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 27,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 316.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 36,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 27,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.