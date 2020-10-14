Euronext (EPA:ENX) PT Set at €124.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Euronext (EPA:ENX) has been given a €124.00 ($145.88) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.37% from the company’s current price.

ENX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Euronext and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €102.57 ($120.67).

Shares of ENX opened at €95.85 ($112.76) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €101.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €88.74. Euronext has a 1-year low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 1-year high of €61.35 ($72.18).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe and Ireland. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

