EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Shares Gap Up to $4.54

EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.54, but opened at $4.90. EuroDry shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 3,919 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EDRY shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $9.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that EuroDry Ltd will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

