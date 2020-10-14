ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Position Boosted by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.07% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30.

