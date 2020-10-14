Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Horizon North Logistics Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:HNL)

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Horizon North Logistics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Horizon North Logistics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HNL. TD Securities raised their price target on Horizon North Logistics from C$0.60 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised Horizon North Logistics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Horizon North Logistics from C$0.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$1.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of TSE:HNL opened at C$5.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $339.27 million and a P/E ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.33. Horizon North Logistics has a 52-week low of C$1.30 and a 52-week high of C$6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$76.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$96.03 million.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

