Encompass Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,434 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,442% compared to the typical volume of 93 call options.

Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

