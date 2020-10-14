Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Update

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ELTK stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Eltek has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of -2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

