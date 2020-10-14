electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Receives $4.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECOR shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of electroCore from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of electroCore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised shares of electroCore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of electroCore in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Get electroCore alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of electroCore during the second quarter worth $25,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in electroCore by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 50,295 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in electroCore by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 57,748 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a market cap of $81.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.76. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.92.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. electroCore had a negative net margin of 1,120.81% and a negative return on equity of 131.02%. On average, analysts forecast that electroCore will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.