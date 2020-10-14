Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) Short Interest Update

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ELSE stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 million, a P/E ratio of 206.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. Electro-Sensors has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Electro-Sensors had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Electro-Sensors stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.29% of Electro-Sensors as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electro-Sensors Company Profile

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems, which regulate the speed of related machines in production processes.

