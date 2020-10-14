Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) Short Interest Update

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ELSE stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 million, a P/E ratio of 206.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. Electro-Sensors has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.
Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Electro-Sensors had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter.
Electro-Sensors Company Profile
Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems, which regulate the speed of related machines in production processes.
