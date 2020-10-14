easyJet’s (EJTTF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EJTTF. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Davy Research upgraded easyJet to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $6.38 on Friday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

