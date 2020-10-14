Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Sets New 52-Week High at $146.14

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $146.14 and last traded at $146.01, with a volume of 999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.95.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.63 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Eastgroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,611,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $148,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,842,076.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,536 shares of company stock worth $472,320. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 296.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

