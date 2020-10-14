Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,819,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,055,000 after acquiring an additional 724,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,460,000 after acquiring an additional 721,007 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 491.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,039,000 after purchasing an additional 395,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $91.53. 52,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905,237. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

