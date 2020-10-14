Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dover by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,932,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,639,000 after acquiring an additional 49,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dover by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,167,000 after acquiring an additional 227,829 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,229,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,728,000 after acquiring an additional 127,697 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Dover by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,027,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,191,000 after acquiring an additional 79,283 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dover by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 926,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.88 and its 200-day moving average is $99.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

