DICK'S Sporting Goods Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DKS)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 13,485 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 150% compared to the typical volume of 5,394 call options.

Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. DICK'S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK'S Sporting Goods will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from DICK'S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK'S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded DICK'S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.04.

In other DICK'S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 6,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $427,041.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 354,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,020,884.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $306,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 486,667 shares of company stock valued at $26,538,682. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 286.5% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.