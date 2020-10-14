DICK'S Sporting Goods Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DKS)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 13,485 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 150% compared to the typical volume of 5,394 call options.
Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. DICK'S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84.
DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK'S Sporting Goods will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded DICK'S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.04.
In other DICK'S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 6,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $427,041.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 354,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,020,884.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $306,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 486,667 shares of company stock valued at $26,538,682. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 286.5% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
