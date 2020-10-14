Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Diageo were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Diageo by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEO. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Diageo stock opened at $140.89 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $171.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.3623 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.