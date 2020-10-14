Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €5.00 by Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) received a €5.00 ($5.88) target price from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 35.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €6.45 ($7.59).

LHA opened at €7.81 ($9.19) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a fifty-two week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of €17.95 ($21.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.58.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

