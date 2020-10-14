Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €115.00 by Barclays

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DHER. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €101.83 ($119.80).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €99.20 ($116.71) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €87.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion and a PE ratio of -20.58. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €39.89 ($46.93) and a twelve month high of €106.20 ($124.94).

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

