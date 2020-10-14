Decentralized Machine Learning Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,217.00 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $228,659.77 and approximately $3,217.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and IDEX.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00270191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00095603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00037508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.26 or 0.01483858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00152656 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning was first traded on March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens. The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com

Decentralized Machine Learning can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

