Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $227.50

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $227.50 and last traded at $225.88, with a volume of 34689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.94. The company has a market capitalization of $160.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $35,186,808.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,394,674.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,361,000 after buying an additional 922,949 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,842,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Danaher by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,564,000 after buying an additional 619,550 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Danaher by 2,765.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 473,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,569,000 after buying an additional 457,200 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,574,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

