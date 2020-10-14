D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,816,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,765,000 after buying an additional 223,481 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,185,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,304,000 after acquiring an additional 83,253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,328 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 38.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $106,232,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In other D. R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Wedbush cut D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

NYSE DHI opened at $77.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.68. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $78.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.