CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Short Interest Update

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 725.4% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 155,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CYREN stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.78. CYREN has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter. CYREN had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 75.97%.
About CYREN
CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.
