CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Short Interest Update

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 725.4% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 155,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CYREN stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.78. CYREN has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter. CYREN had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 75.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CYREN by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,723 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CYREN by 8.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 574,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CYREN in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CYREN

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

