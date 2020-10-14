Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Now Covered by Hovde Group

Equities researchers at Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $114.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,239 shares of company stock worth $65,815. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 67.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 186.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 469.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 78.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

