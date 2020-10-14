Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Cummins by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,856,000 after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 107.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Cummins by 11.7% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cummins by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $192.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.11.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $220.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $225.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

