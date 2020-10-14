Critical Contrast: Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) and C-Bond Systems (NASDAQ:CBNT)

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) and C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

This table compares Gladstone Investment and C-Bond Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment -23.93% 5.82% 3.83% C-Bond Systems N/A N/A N/A

12.8% of Gladstone Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Gladstone Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of C-Bond Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gladstone Investment and C-Bond Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Investment 0 2 0 0 2.00 C-Bond Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gladstone Investment currently has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 41.04%. Given Gladstone Investment’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Gladstone Investment is more favorable than C-Bond Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Investment and C-Bond Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment $61.92 million 4.85 -$7.23 million $0.90 10.04 C-Bond Systems $600,000.00 4.47 -$16.50 million ($0.08) -0.16

Gladstone Investment has higher revenue and earnings than C-Bond Systems. C-Bond Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gladstone Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gladstone Investment beats C-Bond Systems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc. operates as a material development company. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glass and improve the performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass. The company sells its products in the United States. C-Bond Systems, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.