Critical Comparison: Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) & Chicago Rivet & Machine (NASDAQ:CVR)

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR) and Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Chicago Rivet & Machine and Lincoln Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicago Rivet & Machine -2.59% -2.42% -2.21% Lincoln Electric 7.93% 33.45% 10.72%

This table compares Chicago Rivet & Machine and Lincoln Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicago Rivet & Machine $32.87 million 0.61 $540,000.00 N/A N/A Lincoln Electric $3.00 billion 1.94 $293.11 million $4.70 20.85

Lincoln Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Chicago Rivet & Machine.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chicago Rivet & Machine and Lincoln Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicago Rivet & Machine 0 0 0 0 N/A Lincoln Electric 0 4 2 0 2.33

Lincoln Electric has a consensus price target of $97.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.27%. Given Lincoln Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lincoln Electric is more favorable than Chicago Rivet & Machine.

Risk & Volatility

Chicago Rivet & Machine has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lincoln Electric has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Chicago Rivet & Machine pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Lincoln Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lincoln Electric pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chicago Rivet & Machine has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Lincoln Electric has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.3% of Chicago Rivet & Machine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Lincoln Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Chicago Rivet & Machine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Lincoln Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lincoln Electric beats Chicago Rivet & Machine on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment primarily manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines. The company sells its products to automobile and automotive component manufacturers through independent sales representatives. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products. It also provides computer numeric controlled plasma and oxy-fuel cutting systems, and regulators and torches used in oxy-fuel welding, cutting, and brazing; and consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market. In addition, the company is involved in the retail business in the United States. It serves general fabrication, energy and process, automotive and transportation, heavy fabrication, and construction and infrastructure industries, as well as ship building and maintenance and repair markets. The company sells its products directly to users of welding products, as well as through industrial distributors, retailers, and agents. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

