Critical Comparison: Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) versus Monaker Group (NYSE:MKGI)

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) and Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Despegar.com alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Despegar.com and Monaker Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Despegar.com 0 2 1 0 2.33 Monaker Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Despegar.com currently has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 22.07%. Given Despegar.com’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Despegar.com is more favorable than Monaker Group.

Profitability

This table compares Despegar.com and Monaker Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Despegar.com -8.13% -23.86% -6.00% Monaker Group -2,352.10% -150.45% -95.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Despegar.com and Monaker Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Despegar.com $524.88 million 0.89 -$20.91 million ($0.13) -51.46 Monaker Group $440,000.00 65.69 -$9.45 million N/A N/A

Monaker Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Despegar.com.

Volatility and Risk

Despegar.com has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monaker Group has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.2% of Despegar.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Monaker Group shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Monaker Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Despegar.com beats Monaker Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Monaker Group Company Profile

Monaker Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com. The company was formerly known as Next 1 Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to Monaker Group, Inc. in June 2015. Monaker Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Weston, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.