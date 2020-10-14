Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$400.00” Price Target for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) received a $400.00 price target from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.44% from the stock’s previous close.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $187.80 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $272.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.96.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $446.65 on Wednesday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $502.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $420.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.15. The company has a market cap of $413.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,163.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total value of $378,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at $17,527,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total value of $1,872,448.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,008 shares of company stock worth $79,505,133 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 154.2% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 76.5% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.