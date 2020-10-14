Crane Co. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – DA Davidson increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Crane in a report released on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $52.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.43 and a beta of 1.48. Crane has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average is $54.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other Crane news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $1,305,060.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,002.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crane by 35.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

