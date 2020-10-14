Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Corteva by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 499,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after buying an additional 89,295 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after buying an additional 1,056,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 343,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 171,470 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corteva news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.94.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25. Corteva has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

