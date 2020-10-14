Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.11. 466,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,896,666. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

