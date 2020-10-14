Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 958 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,569 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,905,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 7,754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 52,650 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 70,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,276 shares of company stock worth $2,304,942. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNP opened at $203.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $208.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.04.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

