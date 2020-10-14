Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 284 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $177.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.67 and a 200-day moving average of $170.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

