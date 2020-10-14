Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 23,551 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,551 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.74% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 3,444.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDMV opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

