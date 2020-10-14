Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $271,000.

Shares of PKW opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.39. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $70.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

