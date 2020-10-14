Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter valued at $104,000.

NASDAQ VSDA opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $38.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

