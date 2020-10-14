Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 58 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $227.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.37 and its 200 day moving average is $195.13. McDonald's Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $228.66.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald's’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

