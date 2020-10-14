Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,858 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $168.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wolfe Research cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

