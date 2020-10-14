Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $809,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $26,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.5% in the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

VO opened at $186.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $187.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

