Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $696,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,188 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 80,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 174.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 125.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 112.1% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 49,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.68. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

