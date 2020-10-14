Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGE. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at $403,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.54%.

OGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on OGE Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

