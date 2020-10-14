Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 420 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after buying an additional 8,699,890 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $278,124,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,149 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,304,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,181 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 458.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,720 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,814 shares of company stock worth $25,664,433 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.