Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,867 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,630 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.20. 243,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,703,271. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.47. The stock has a market cap of $408.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

