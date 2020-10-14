Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO stock opened at $356.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $331.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.36. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.11 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.77.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

