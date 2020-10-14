Contrasting inTEST (NYSE:INTT) & Frequency Electronics (NYSE:FEIM)

inTEST (NYSE:INTT) and Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares inTEST and Frequency Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio inTEST $60.66 million 0.79 $2.32 million $0.34 13.44 Frequency Electronics $41.51 million 2.22 -$10.03 million N/A N/A

inTEST has higher revenue and earnings than Frequency Electronics.

Volatility and Risk

inTEST has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frequency Electronics has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.1% of inTEST shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Frequency Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of inTEST shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of Frequency Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares inTEST and Frequency Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets inTEST 0.75% 3.68% 2.72% Frequency Electronics -23.06% -17.28% -10.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for inTEST and Frequency Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score inTEST 0 0 0 0 N/A Frequency Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

inTEST beats Frequency Electronics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream products that are used in the semi market as a stand-alone temperature management tool, or in various electronic test applications; ThermoChambers; Thermal Platforms; Thermonics temperature conditioning products that provide tempered gas or fluid to enable customers to maintain desired thermal conditions within their tool or process; and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems for annealing, bonding, brazing, curing, forging, heat treating, melting, shrink-fitting, soldering, and testing. The EMS segment provides in2, Cobal, and LS series manipulators that hold various test heads and enable an operator to reposition a test head for alternate use with various probers or handlers on a test floor; and docking hardware products, which protect the interface contacts and ensure proper repeatable and precise alignment between the test head's interface board and the prober's probing assembly or the handler's test socket. This segment also offers tester interfaces that provide electrical connections between the tester and the wafer prober or integrated circuit (IC) handler to carry the electrical signals between the tester and the probe card on the prober or the test socket on the handler. Its products are used in production testing of wafers and specialized packaged ICs in back-end testing by semiconductor manufacturers. The company markets and sells its products to semiconductor manufacturers, semiconductor test subcontractors, third-party foundries, test and assembly providers, and original equipment manufacturers. inTEST Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military. The FEI-Zyfer segment designs, develops, and manufactures products for precision time, and frequency generation and synchronization primarily incorporating global positioning system technologies into communications systems, computer networks, test equipment, and military command and control terminals for ground and satellite link applications. The company's products are used in commercial, government satellite payload systems, secure communications, command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, security and reconnaissance, counter measures, and electronic warfare applications for the United States government on land, sea, and air-borne platforms. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.

