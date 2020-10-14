Contrasting Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) & 3DX Industries (NASDAQ:DDDX)

3DX Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX) and Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

3DX Industries has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cimpress has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3DX Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Cimpress 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cimpress has a consensus target price of $120.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.81%. Given Cimpress’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cimpress is more favorable than 3DX Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Cimpress shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Cimpress shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3DX Industries N/A N/A N/A Cimpress 3.36% -26.30% 3.59%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3DX Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cimpress $2.48 billion 0.89 $83.36 million $2.53 33.58

Cimpress has higher revenue and earnings than 3DX Industries.

Summary

Cimpress beats 3DX Industries on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

3DX Industries Company Profile

3DX Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc. and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc. in November 2013. 3DX Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ferndale, Washington.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet. It operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The company's Vistaprint-branded Websites enable approximately 17 million micro businesses create professional-quality marketing products. It also provides professional desktop publishing services for graphic professionals, including local printers, print resellers, graphic artists, advertising agencies, and other customers. In addition, the company offers customized writing instruments and promotional products, apparel, and gifts for small- and medium-sized businesses through direct mail and telesales, as well as an e-commerce site. Further, it provides retail partner and franchise, online printing, digital, Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral and other third-party services. The company was formerly known as Vistaprint N.V. and changed its name to Cimpress N.V. in November 2014. Cimpress N.V. was founded in 1994 and is based in Venlo, the Netherlands.

