Contrasting Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC) & L Brands (OTCMKTS:LB)

Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC) and L Brands (NYSE:LB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Christopher & Banks and L Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Christopher & Banks $348.85 million 0.02 -$16.69 million ($0.42) -0.41 L Brands $12.91 billion 0.69 -$366.00 million $2.29 13.95

Christopher & Banks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than L Brands. Christopher & Banks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than L Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Christopher & Banks has a beta of 2.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L Brands has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Christopher & Banks and L Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Christopher & Banks -13.15% -417.96% -19.81% L Brands -6.96% -19.91% 3.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Christopher & Banks and L Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Christopher & Banks 0 0 1 0 3.00 L Brands 3 12 10 0 2.28

L Brands has a consensus target price of $28.11, indicating a potential downside of 11.98%. Given L Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe L Brands is more favorable than Christopher & Banks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.9% of L Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Christopher & Banks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of L Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

L Brands beats Christopher & Banks on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories. As of April 18, 2019, the company operated 457 stores, including 313 missy, petite, women stores; and 81 Outlet stores, 33 Christopher & Banks stores, and 30 stores in its women's plus size clothing division CJ Banks in 45 states. It also operates christopherandbanks.com, an e-commerce Website for its Christopher & Banks and CJ Banks brands. The company was formerly known as Braun's Fashions Corporation and changed its name to Christopher & Banks Corporation in July 2000. Christopher & Banks Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include loungewear, bras, panties, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, body care, soaps and sanitizers, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories. The company offers its products under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Bath & Body Works, La Senza, Henri Bendel, White Barn, C.O. Bigelow, and other brand names. L Brands, Inc. sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores, which are primarily mall-based; through its Websites; and through franchises, licenses, and wholesale partners. As of February 27, 2019, the company operated 2,943 company-owned specialty stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Greater China, as well as sold its brands through approximately 600 franchised locations and online worldwide. The company was formerly known as Limited Brands, Inc. and changed its name to L Brands, Inc. in March 2013. L Brands, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

