Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Atlantic Securities

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was downgraded by research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $196.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.52% from the stock’s current price.

STZ has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.37.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $187.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.22. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $208.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,041.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $114,989,868.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,311.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,696,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,201,000 after acquiring an additional 99,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,807,000 after acquiring an additional 63,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 8.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,425,000 after acquiring an additional 134,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after buying an additional 522,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

