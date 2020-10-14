Consolidated Capital Management LLC Has $6.51 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 3.4% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $128.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.04 billion, a PE ratio of -208.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

