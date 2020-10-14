Consolidated Capital Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.4% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $323,111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,392 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,045,000 after buying an additional 2,208,514 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $294.52 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $303.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

